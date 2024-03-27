Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagenic Therapeutics Successfully Concludes Third Cohort in Single Dose Portion of Phase 1 Trial for Stress-Related Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Next clinical progress update expected in April 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX), a leader in biopharmaceutical innovation, advances its mission to develop cutting-edge treatments for stress-related neuropsychiatric disorders. The company has reached another milestone by completing three out of five cohorts of healthy volunteers with PT00114, its synthetic version of the stress-regulating peptide TCAP, in a SAD Phase 1 clinical trial. Notably, PT00114 has shown excellent tolerability with no adverse safety findings during these ongoing Phase 1 studies. With promising preclinical efficacy in anxiety, depression, PTSD, and addiction models, PT00114 moves forward in clinical evaluation, representing a step toward potentially transformative therapies.

Key Highlights:

Safety Validation: Building on the low dose safety validation announced February 13th, PT00114 has now demonstrated safety at a medium dose of 500 micrograms administered subcutaneously in the third of five planned cohorts of subjects in the single dose portion of the Phase I trial. No adverse reactions were observed among subjects, consistent with the two lower dose cohorts (125 micrograms and 250 micrograms), with no reported injection site reactions or tolerability issues in the week following dosing. Based on preclinical pharmacology, PT00114 is expected to be administered once weekly via subcutaneous injection.

Building on the low dose safety validation announced February 13th, PT00114 has now demonstrated safety at a medium dose of 500 micrograms administered subcutaneously in the third of five planned cohorts of subjects in the single dose portion of the Phase I trial. No adverse reactions were observed among subjects, consistent with the two lower dose cohorts (125 micrograms and 250 micrograms), with no reported injection site reactions or tolerability issues in the week following dosing. Based on preclinical pharmacology, PT00114 is expected to be administered once weekly via subcutaneous injection. Clinical Protocol Progress: This marks progress in the ongoing Phase 1/2a trial, designed to assess both healthy volunteers and patients diagnosed with Treatment-Resistant Depression, PTSD, or Generalized Anxiety Disorder. The company plans to enroll the final two cohorts into the single dose portion of the Phase 1 trial within the next month.

This marks progress in the ongoing Phase 1/2a trial, designed to assess both healthy volunteers and patients diagnosed with Treatment-Resistant Depression, PTSD, or Generalized Anxiety Disorder. The company plans to enroll the final two cohorts into the single dose portion of the Phase 1 trial within the next month. Comprehensive Approach: In addition to monitoring disease status, the trial incorporates biomarker assessments, including circulating cortisol levels, to measure initial treatment response. Dr. Maurizio Fava, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Massachusetts General Hospital, serves as the Principal Investigator in Protagenic's Phase 1/2a clinical trial with a basket design.

In addition to monitoring disease status, the trial incorporates biomarker assessments, including circulating cortisol levels, to measure initial treatment response. Dr. Maurizio Fava, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Massachusetts General Hospital, serves as the Principal Investigator in Protagenic's Phase 1/2a clinical trial with a basket design. Strategic Collaboration: Axiom Real-Time Metrics, a CRO/Data Analytics firm, manages the clinical program.

About Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.:

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIX) is dedicated to pioneering therapeutics based on neuro-active peptides to alleviate the negative effects of stress and treat stress-related disorders such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and addiction. For more information, visit www.protagenic.com.

About PT00114:

PT00114, a 41-amino-acid residue synthetic peptide, shows promise as a novel treatment for serious neuro-psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. It is a synthetic form of the naturally occurring brain peptide TCAP, which counters the negative biochemical and behavioral effects of stress-induced brain hormones Corticotropin Releasing Factor and Arginine-Vasopressin. Among its benefits is the reduction of excessive circulating levels of cortisol often associated with various stressors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Protagenic Therapeutics' product candidates and clinical trial plans. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are urged to exercise caution and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Alexander K. Arrow, MD, CFA?Chief Financial Officer?Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. 149 Fifth Ave, Suite 500, New York, NY 10010. Tel: 213-260-4342?Email: alex.arrow@protagenic.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin M. Smith, President, PCG Advisory, Inc. 950 Third Avenue, Suite #2700, New York, NY 10022. Tel: 646-823-8656 Email: ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com