QuickBlox Releases One of the First HIPAA-Compliant Chatbots With OpenAI BAA

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Quickblox, a leading AI-powered communication platforms provider, announces the launch of its OpenAI-approved HIPAA-compliant chatbot to streamline communication safely in the healthcare industry.

HIPAA Compliant SmartChat Assistant

Among one of the first to receive OpenAI's HIPAA-compliant chatbot Business Associate Agreement (BAA), Quickblox is thrilled to take the next step in providing secure communication channels between patients and healthcare professionals. Quickblox's feature-rich SDKs, APIs, and teleconsultation app can help hospitals build HIPAA-compliant telehealth platforms and streamline activities to reduce wait times, offering more flexibility to existing virtual healthcare.

Leveraging the latest advancements in AI, its HIPAA-compliant "SmartChat Assistant' enables seamless communication while adhering to strict HIPAA regulations, safeguarding sensitive patient information. OpenAI's BAA ensures any input the tool uses to come up with answers, such as patient requests and medical history, cannot be retained by the third party, making it completely confidential.

"We are excited to release our HIPAA-compliant chatbot, which underscores our dedication to enhancing communication in the healthcare industry," said Nate MacLeitch, CEO at Quickblox. "With the increasing demand for secure digital communication tools, our solution provides a reliable platform for healthcare providers to engage with patients while maintaining compliance with HIPAA."

The AI chatbot helps healthcare professionals by automating tasks like drafting emails, summarizing correspondence, and retrieving medical data. This frees time for healthcare professionals to focus on delivering quality patient care.

Healthcare organizations can easily add the AI chatbot to their websites with minimal coding expertise, thanks to its intuitive dashboard - empowering users to configure their specific requirements.

Moreover, the SmartChat Assistant can be trained with healthcare organizations' unique knowledge base, becoming an expert of specific use cases. This enables patients and healthcare professionals to receive accurate and relevant responses they can trust.

Key features of the HIPAA-compliant SmartChat include:

OpenAI-approved AI technology for natural language processing

Robust encryption measures to protect sensitive data

Seamless integration with existing healthcare systems

Customizable workflows to streamline patient interactions

Reporting and analytics for performance tracking

Optional integration with QuickBlox's other real-time communication tools or can be utilized as a standalone widget

The healthcare industry is bursting with expert medical teams, but these individuals constantly need more time in the day to treat every patient with the special care they require. Nearly half (46%) of healthcare workers reported experiencing burnout in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's report.

Quickblox aims to bridge this gap by offering trusted digital communication tools with real-time conversation support and analytics to ensure every detail is captured and no time is wasted.

