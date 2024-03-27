WHILL Inc: WHILL and Envoy Air Announce First Commercial Deployments of Autonomous Mobility Services at Major U.S. Airports

Autonomous Chairs Now Taking American Airlines Customers to Gates at LAX and MIA

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / WHILL, Inc., a pioneering developer of electric mobility devices, announced the first commercial installations of its autonomous mobility service in the United States within American Airlines terminals at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Miami International Airport (MIA).

First Commercial Deployments of Autonomous Mobility Services at Major U.S. Airports

One of the most common challenges affecting airports and airlines today is providing quality service to passengers with reduced mobility. These travelers are the fastest-growing demographic in the airline industry and airports must adapt to meet their needs. Recent trends include more wheelchair pushes, longer wait times, and an increased number of staff injuries. With the global population aging and projected to reach 2.1 billion people over 60 by 2050 (Source: WHO), WHILL's autonomous mobility service will improve accessibility for customers around the world.

"We are thrilled to bring cutting-edge technology and innovation to two of American's busiest hubs," said Shane Bogni, Vice President of Business Development at WHILL Mobility Services, North America. "Our autonomous mobility services offer customers increased independence, reduced wait times, and an enhanced customer experience."

WHILL and Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, have been collaborating since late 2022 at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The thorough testing of the service has resulted in excellent performance and positive customer feedback. Once a user selects their destination on a touch screen, the WHILL autonomous power chair takes over, safely and reliably transporting the customer to their desired gate.

"The Envoy team at MIA supports thousands of customer service requests every day, and we're thrilled to partner with WHILL to pioneer the introduction of this autonomous mobility service in the U.S.," said Migdoel Rosa, Envoy Vice President of MIA Hub.

"Ensuring accessibility and safety for our customers are top priorities for our team," added Deesha Desai, Envoy Vice President of LAX Hub and Western Region. "Our team and WHILL are committed to listening to customers and addressing their needs, which will result in an improved experience for individuals with accessibility challenges."

About WHILL, Inc.

WHILL has given consumers worldwide a way to experience new ways to move and do the activities they love. Our innovative design combines state-of-the-art technology with an approachable and pleasing aesthetic, providing users with increased confidence and independence. In addition to our fleet of mobility devices, WHILL connects the world through its autonomous and on-site fleet mobility services by making public spaces like airports, hospitals, and convention centers more accessible. https://whill.inc

About Envoy Air

Envoy Air Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, operates more than 130 Embraer aircraft on 700 daily flights to over 160 destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean. Over 20,000 Envoy employees operate regional flights for American Airlines under the American Eagle brand and provide ground handling services for many American Airlines and American Eagle branded flights at more than 115 airport locations across North America and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1998 as American Eagle Airlines, Inc., following the merger of several smaller regional carriers to create one of the largest regional airlines in the world. Envoy is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, and Miami, with a large ground handling operation in Los Angeles. Connect with Envoy @EnvoyAirCareers on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

