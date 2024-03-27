The municipality of Falconara Marittima, Italy, has installed a free off-grid photovoltaic shade for electric vehicle charging at no cost to users. The system has a capacity of 7 kW and includes a 10 kWh battery. From pv magazine Italy The Italian municipality of Falconara Marittima has deployed a public off-grid photovoltaic shade to enable electric vehicle owners to recharge their cars for free. "The initiative is an unprecedented novelty," Michele Massacesi, the owner of the company that developed the project, Sistema X, told pv magazine Italy. "There are three unique characteristics of this ...

