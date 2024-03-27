The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has added a high-resolution solar data set covering Africa, Eastern Europe and the Middle East on its Renewable Energy Data Explorer tool. NREL has released a new high-resolution solar data set on its publicly available geospatial analysis tool, the Renewable Energy Data Explorer. It covers Africa, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. NREL says the data will help advance power system planning and solar energy deployment in the three areas and is tailored to the needs of stakeholders in energy sectors. It said that the project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...