New SuiteApp for global payments meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform, today announced that its BlueSnap Global Payments for NetSuite SuitePayments SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations gain access to global payment features and create premier payment experiences.

"As more businesses grow their global footprint, there is increased need for payment features that can support both global and domestic markets," said Manny Pansa, Senior Vice President, Product and Solutions Engineering, BlueSnap. "Building on NetSuite's payment management features, the BlueSnap SuiteApp helps reduce payment friction, increase authorization rates, and consolidate all payment data within NetSuite."

With the BlueSnap Global Payments for NetSuite SuitePayments SuiteApp, customers can increase authorization rates, lower costs, and support multiple use cases across ecommerce, invoicing and billing automation to grow revenue. The combined power of BlueSnap and NetSuite helps global businesses optimize payment processes to address specific needs based on country, product, and currency.

"Global businesses need scalable systems to help them thrive in today's competitive market," said Guido Haarmans, Group Vice President, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for global payments and can help NetSuite customers with the flexibility and tools they need to grow market share wherever they do business."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like BlueSnap Global Payments for NetSuite SuitePayments have been built to meet these standards.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.

