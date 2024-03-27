LyondellBasell to exhibit at NPE2024: The Plastics Show

HOUSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a global leader in the production of plastics, chemicals, specialty compounds and circular solutions, today announced its participation in the upcoming NPE2024: The Plastics Show scheduled to take place from May 6 to May 10, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The company will be located at booth number S22005 near the main south hall entrance.

"We are so excited to exhibit at NPE 2024 and share our latest innovations and new brand look and feel with our customers and industry colleagues," said Tracey Campbell, executive vice president of sustainability and corporate affairs. "At LYB, we are dedicated to creating solutions for a better tomorrow, and NPE provides an ideal platform to showcase our commitment to innovation, collaboration and environmental stewardship."

As a pioneer in the plastics industry, LYB is committed to advancing sustainable solutions and driving innovation to shape the future of plastics. At NPE 2024, LYB will showcase its latest advancements in polymer technology, sustainable manufacturing practices and collaborative efforts toward a circular economy. From lightweight automotive components to durable packaging solutions, the LYB portfolio of high-performance materials continues to empower industries worldwide.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers while addressing environmental concerns. The 6,000-square-foot, two-story booth will have five content islands showcasing end use applications in:

circularity;

mobility and transportation;

food and medical;

consumer goods/lifestyle; and

infrastructure/building and construction.

In addition, LYB will host interactive, in-booth presentations to highlight the versatility, durability and sustainability of its products. These presentations, delivered by an LYB team of experts, will feature the company's wide range of products and applications, including polyethylene, polypropylene, advanced catalysts and specialty polymers.

"NPE2024 is the largest plastics event in the Western Hemisphere. The companies and organizations exhibiting at this year's show represent the most advanced, innovative and forward-thinking companies the global plastics industry has ever seen," said Matt Seaholm, president and CEO of PLASTICS. "NPE2024 empowers exhibitors to advance their business, forge partnerships and unlock new opportunities to build a more sustainable economy. We are excited to showcase groundbreaking advancements and technologies that will propel nearly every industry on earth into the future."

NPE is the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, with more than 1.1 million net square feet of exhibit space, including six must-see technology zones and more than 2,000 exhibiting companies. NPE brings the newest and most innovative plastics solutions together in one space every three years. For more information about NPE2024: The Plastics Show, visit: NPE.org. Connect with NPE2024 through Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest NPE2024 news and insights.

For more information about the LYB participation in NPE 2024 including booth rendering, run of show and in booth material, visit lyondellbasell.com/en/sites/npe/.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About Plastics Industry Association

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $548 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the sixth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE2024: The Plastics Show.

