Zepp Health to Honor Marathon Icon Kelvin Kiptum with Amazfit Cheetah Pro Commemorative Edition Watch and Foundation Support

Zepp Health brand Amazfit becomes the official sponsor and timekeeper of the NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, today announced its partnership with the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation, a significant initiative aimed at preserving the legacy of the late marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum, who tragically died in a car crash on February 11th, 2024. As part of this landmark partnership, Zepp Health, through its brand Amazfit, will donate $100,000 to the foundation, along with profits from sales of the newly unveiled Amazfit Cheetah Pro Kelvin Kiptum Commemorative Edition smartwatch.

Kelvin Kiptum, revered as a once-in-a-generation talent, was an Amazfit brand ambassador and wore the Amazfit Cheetah Pro as part of his training regimen. In paying homage to his legacy and his wish to see the colors of the Kenyan flag celebrated, the commemorative edition version of the watch features the colors of the Kenyan flag and bears Kelvin's signature, embodying his indomitable spirit. With only 235 watches produced, symbolizing Kiptum's world record marathon time of 2:00:35, a portion of these exclusive timepieces will be available for purchase at the Rotterdam Marathon Expo, where Kelvin aspired to break the two-hour barrier. The remainder will be offered online at Amazfit.com starting from April 11th, 2024.

Commenting on the collaboration, Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health stated, "Kelvin Kiptum's unwavering passion for running and his commitment to community development deeply resonate with our values. Through our partnership with the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation and the launch of a commemorative edition watch, we honor Kelvin's enduring legacy, and continue his mission of empowering young athletes and fostering education and infrastructure in Kenya."

In addition to the watch release, Amazfit proudly serves as the official sponsor and timekeeper of the Rotterdam Marathon, an event close to Kelvin's heart. At the expo, runners will have the opportunity to pay tribute to Kelvin at the Amazfit booth, with commemorative stickers and a memorial wall available for tribute messages.

At the Rotterdam Marathon itself, Amazfit will further celebrate Kelvin's legacy by presenting a special trophy to his family and retiring his bib number 1. The finish line timer will also display Kelvin's name when it reaches 1:59:59, serving as a poignant reminder of his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Bob Verbeeck, CEO & Founder of Golazo, the agency who had been mentoring Kiptum since 2018, expressed, "We are honored to collaborate with Zepp Health's Amazfit in celebrating Kelvin's remarkable achievements and his lasting impact on the running community. Together, we continue to inspire future generations of athletes."

For more information about the Amazfit Cheetah Pro Kelvin Kiptum Commemorative Edition and the partnership with the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation, visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/ and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Zepp Health Corporation

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

Embraced by millions of users since its launch in 2015, Amazfit smartwatches continue to inspire active lifestyles worldwide and have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373034/Amazfit.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916606/4617163/Amazfit_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zepp-health-to-honor-marathon-icon-kelvin-kiptum-with-amazfit-cheetah-pro-commemorative-edition-watch-and-foundation-support-302100930.html