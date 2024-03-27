Atos International: Eviden opens Security Operations Center in Mexico to enable advanced cybersecurity solutions for local organizations

Eviden's 17th Security Operations Center located in Mexico to leverage global cybersecurity capabilities for real, local impact

Paris, France - March 27, 2024 -Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces the opening of its new Security Operations Centerto organizations across North and South America. The Mexico center is Eviden's 17thnext-generation SOC worldwide, ultimately strengthening the powerful global SOC network.

The increasing number of cyberattacks in today's business environment are becoming more sophisticated. Eviden's Security Operations Centers serve as a key differentiator to managing business risk by transforming security environments from highly siloed to holistic, advanced operations.

Eviden's Mexico SOC will provide customers with its Managed Detection and Responseto detect and mitigate threats, and then enable customers with informed, prescriptive responses for proactive safety. The advanced MDR solution, powered by Eviden's next-generation artificial intelligence platform AIsaac Cyber Mesh, provides threat intelligence, threat hunting, security monitoring, incident analysis, threat containment and full-service response to tackle today's emerging threats. In a continued effort to innovate and apply next-level solutions to its global SOCs, Eviden launcheda 'sovereign data' version of its MDR service, ensuring that client data remains in the same geography. The classic cloud-native version of Eviden's MDR service is now 100% carbon neutral.

Chris Moret, Global Head of Cybersecurity Services at Eviden, Atos Group said "In order to address and evaluate local customer needs with technical, top tier and effective cyber operations, we have expanded our SOC network to establish a regional center based in Monterrey. The new center will collaborate with the strong ecosystem of our global SOCs across Europe, Asia, Middle East and US, aiding our ambitions to continue to grow our cybersecurity business, and in turn, make positive impacts for our clients' safety and security."

Eviden's global network of SOCs leverages Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRT) to block and neutralize cyber-attacks in real-time across industries. Each SOC is designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents for large organizations using 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection and targeted responses.

With a global team of more than 6,500 security specialists and a worldwide network of 17 SOCs, Eviden offers end-to-end Digital Security.

***

About Eviden1

Evidenis a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atosis a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts:

Americas: Maggie Wainscott | maggie.wainscott@eviden.com

Global: Judith Sautereau - judith.sautereau@eviden.com- +33679151787

1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark.

Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2024.

Attachments