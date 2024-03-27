Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has made further additions to its comprehensive range of antennas for IoT devices and deployments. The latest launches include the YEMN016AA and YEMN017AA 5G 5-in-1 combination antennas, the YECN001J1A and YECT000WBA external 5G antennas and the YEGB000Q1A and YEGN000Q1A active GNSS L1 and L5 antennas.

"We are thrilled to expand our product line with antennas that offer superior performance and meet the unique needs of our IoT customers," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Quectel consistently enhances its diverse portfolio to precisely address the unique requirements of our clients' deployments and applications, offering unparalleled performance and adaptability, and these antennas add to that portfolio."

The YEMN016AA is a 5G and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) 5-in-1 antenna measuring 204.4mm x 86.7mm x 32mm. This ultra-wide-band 5G/4G antenna provides broad coverage from 600-6,000MHz whilst offering backward-compatibility to support 3G and 2G networks as well as LTE Cat-M and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). The antenna is available with connection via five cable lengths from 300-5,000 mm, terminated with SMA connectors. This low profile, screw mount omnidirectional antenna, ideal for applications where the antenna is required to be discrete, is easy to install with maximum durability assured thanks to its IP69K PC KIBILAC ASA enclosure. It is compatible with Quectel's RM520x Series modules.

The Quectel YEMN017AA is a 5G screw mount 5-in-1 antenna puck optimized for 5G and 4G networks. With a diameter of 103.5mm and height of 42.5mm, the antenna can integrate a variety of antennas, such as 5G, 4G, GNSS and Wi-Fi antennas. Available with multiple mounting options including screw, pole, wall, magnetic, adhesive and others, the antenna box supports multiple connector types and cable lengths and is designed to offer a more flexible and reliable high-performance antenna for outdoor applications.

Quectel has also added the YECN001J1A and YECT000WBA external 5G antennas to its portfolio. Both antennas cover the 5G NR Sub-6 GHz frequency bands and are compatible with 4G, 3G, 2G and LPWA bands. Featuring high efficiency and gain, both offer an ideal omni-directional antenna solution to ensure high-speed data transmission. Ideal for a diversity of wireless communication devices such as routers, outdoor equipment and real-time monitoring equipment, the antennas feature a diameter of 40.6mm and height of 104mm. The antennas are both RoHS and REACH compliant and Quectel offers flexible installation with custom cable length and connector options.

For users prioritizing GNSS, Quectel has introduced the YEGB000Q1A and YEGN000Q1A active GNSS L1 and L5 antennas. Operating in the 1164-1189MHz and 1559-1606MHz frequency bands these antennas measure 62mm x 56mm x 23mm. The antennas support different installation or connection methods such as screw mount, adhesive mount, magnetic mount, internal cable, and external SMA. Customized connector types and cable lengths are provided according to requirements.

In common with all Quectel antennas, Quectel provides comprehensive antenna design support such as simulation, testing and manufacturing for custom antenna solutions to meet customers' specific application needs. In addition, Quectel antennas can be pre-integrated with Quectel's vast range of modules.

