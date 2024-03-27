H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, a credit affiliate of global investment firm H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G.") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a financing package for Germany-headquartered Connexta GmbH ("Connexta" or the "Company"), backing its acquisition by Fremman Capital ("Fremman"), a pan-European, mid-market investment firm.

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe has arranged a €90 million financing package, which will be used to finance the acquisition and provide additional capital to support the Company's expansion, particularly through an active buy-and-build strategy. H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe acted as the sole lender of the term debt.

Maximilian Schürenkrämer, Managing Director at Fremman Capital, said:"With Connexta, we have found the right platform with an excellent management team to actively drive strategic consolidation and thereby build the leading IT service provider of choice to German and potentially European SME customers. We were impressed with H.I.G. Whitehorse's ability to move quickly and provide certainty of execution throughout the process. We are grateful to have such a strong financial partner on our side."

Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said:"We are delighted to partner with Fremman Capital and to contribute to the future success of the Company through a tailor-made and flexible financing solution. We have been impressed by the quality of its management team and the focus and engagement of the Fremman investment team. We are looking forward to a very fruitful and successful partnership and support the Company's growth plans."

Sebastian Lorenz, Principal at H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said:"Established as a leading buy-and-build platform in the fragmented German IT services space, Connexta has consistently demonstrated its ability to consolidate the market and broaden its first-class service offering. We are excited to be part of the next chapter in Connexta's success story."

About Connexta

Connexta is an IT services platform serving SME customers across Germany, with strong expertise in IT infrastructure ("Core IT"), cloud solutions, and cybersecurity. The business is headquartered in Munich, Germany. With a regional network of 12 locations across Germany, Connexta has established a unique go-to-market approach offering SME clients end-to-end IT Services.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $60 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

