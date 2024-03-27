Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced a new partnership with Trader Evolution, a multi-market trading platform specializing in multi-asset and multi-market brokerage and trading software.

The partnership is set to provide customers with bespoke API connectivity and advanced software alongside Options' pre-deployed technology stack, which consumes, translates, and broadcasts normalized and historical tick data to clients worldwide, delivering comprehensive access to multi-asset class market data.

The announcement follows Options' full integration with Activ Financial and subsequent amalgamation of global market data sources, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparts in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity in conjunction with the firm's private financial cloud services, combining hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Trader Evolution, a prominent player in the brokerage software and API development space. Leveraging their extensive knowledge in financial software solutions and emphasis on a backend-centric platform, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge, scalable strategies tailored to our clients' evolving requirements and the intricacies of the global capital markets."

Roman Nalivayko, CEO of TraderEvolution Global, explained, "Our partnership with Options Technology represents an important milestone regarding TraderEvolution Global's commitment to providing comprehensive access to granular market data across all global markets. TraderEvolution Global's advanced venue-agnostic suite of trading software connects financial institutions and their clients to a diverse range of asset classes. Now, in conjunction with Options Technology's full data stack, it furthers accessibility to vital information relating to all asset classes across the world's executing venues and the entire spectrum of the world's capital markets."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its achievement of a new Microsoft Cloud Security specialization, its partnership with Dukascopy and its 13th consecutive year of SOC compliance

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

Trader Evolution:

TraderEvolution is a multi-market trading platform provider offering modular, tailored solutions that include a back-end with established connectivities to dozens of markets across the globe, and a complex front-end suite with web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves banks and brokers from around the world, empowering them with an independent and liquidity-neutral solution to facilitate core brokerage operations or complement their existing solutions.

www.traderevolution.com

