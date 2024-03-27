Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner-One World CEO Introduces New CEO, Stacey Torres in Shareholder Letter

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) a leading provider of AI solutions, has issued a shareholder letter from its CEO:

Dear Shareholders,

I hope this letter finds you in good spirits. It is with a blend of emotions that I write to inform you of some significant changes within Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Firstly, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and dedication to our company over the years. Your trust and commitment have been instrumental in our success, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served as CEO of Tonner-One World.

After much reflection, I have decided to retire from my role as CEO immediately after the filing of our upcoming annual financial reports to OTC Markets in early April. It has been an incredible journey leading Tonner-One World, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together. Now, as I transition into retirement, I look forward to spending more time with my family and exploring new adventures through travel.

I am thrilled to announce that Stacey Torres, our esteemed colleague and current interim CEO, will be assuming the role of CEO for at least a 90-day period. Stacey has been an invaluable member of our team since 2021 and has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise. With her background in Human Resources development and support, as well as her extensive experience as an HR consultant with leading insurance companies, I am confident that Stacey is the ideal leader to guide Tonner-One World into the future.

In the coming weeks, Stacey will share her vision for the company and outline our strategic priorities moving forward. I am excited to see her leadership in action and am confident that, under her guidance, Tonner-One World will continue to thrive. Congratulations, Stacey! I am your biggest fan and cheerleader!

Furthermore, I am pleased to announce the launch of AI Callers, a new division of Tonner-One World that will offer conversational AI call services to businesses. This innovative solution will revolutionize business communication strategies and serve to position our company at the forefront of technological advancement. It is truly exciting to see what this company will do, and I am also pleased to report that the company took on 3 new corporate accounts within 48 hours of our launch of the service. For more information and to hear demos of how Maddie technology has been integrated into the AI Callers business model, log on to aicallers.us.

In closing, I want to express my sincere appreciation for your support and confidence in Tonner-One World. Together, we have achieved remarkable success, and I am confident that our company is well-positioned for continued growth and prosperity.

Warm regards,

Corinda Joanne Melton

CEO, Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company strategically expanding into digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, cryptocurrency, and high-value NFTs.

For additional information, please visit the company's official X account at x.com/tonnerowinc. Email: info@tonnerow.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:* This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com