CBRE Group, Inc.: CBRE Announces Head of Occupier Sustainability in Continental Europe

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Global real estate advisor CBRE has today announced that Sustainability leader, David Maguire, has been appointed Head of Occupier Sustainability & ESG, Continental Europe.

In this new role, David will be responsible for leading CBRE's Sustainability services offering for its occupier clients across Continental Europe. He will focus on expanding the suite of services the company delivers, in order to address the rapidly developing Sustainability and ESG needs of corporate real estate.

Having previously worked in the Occupier ESG team in the UK, supporting an extensive network of corporate clients including Marks & Spencer, GSK, and Maersk, David will now be part of the Continental Europe Sustainability and ESG team, led by Ludovic Chambe. He will work closely with Einar Schiefloe, Head of Occupier Services, Continental Europe & Nordics, as well as our 270 Sustainability and ESG experts, operating across 22 European countries, driving the transformational strategy and implementation of Sustainability solutions to fulfil clients' environmental and social ambitions.

David brings a wealth of experience with Occupier clients, enhancing our ability to advise companies on how to navigate future challenges and opportunities. He's an inspiring advocate for Sustainability and a leader who has the ability to translate what's coming into tangible actions for the here and now. I'm hugely excited at the prospect of working with David and driving real change together. Ludovic Chambe, Head of ESG & Sustainability Services, Continental Europe at CBRE

I am delighted to be joining the team in Europe, helping the organisations we work with to meet their Sustainability targets through real estate; and doing so at a scale which means tangible impact on global Sustainability goals and combatting climate change. This new role brings the opportunity to continue to collaborate closely with our global occupier community whilst expanding our Sustainability offering in the ambitious European context, where our in-country teams have an incredible breadth of skills and expertise we can capitalise on. David Maguire, Head of Occupier Sustainability & ESG, Continental Europe, CBRE

