Xtra Energy Corp. Receives High-Resolution Satellite Imagery Results for its American Antimony Project near Eastgate, Nevada

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is pleased to disclose the report on the interpretation of high-resolution satellite images carried out by Dirt Exploration at approximately 33 feet (10 meters) resolution for its American Antimony Project located in the Bernice Mining District of Churchill County, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, "American Antimony," approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds 100% ownership in a 207-lode, 4276-acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers in the Bernice Mining District. The company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony-based products.

Figure 1: shows The American Antimony Project Layout - 207 Lode Claims/4276 Acres.

Figure 2 shows the spectral correlation produced by Dirt Exploration of potential antimony on the surface. Warmer colors indicate a stronger correlation between the spectral reflectance captured on the satellite imagery and potential antimony rich minerals.

DIRT Exploration, a remote sensing geoscience company headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, completed an analysis using publicly available satellite imagery. The research combined Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR), Visible Near Infrared (VNIR), Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery into its analysis. LWIR analysis has the ability to map or identify mineral distribution over extensive areas through reflectance spectroscopy. Reflectance signatures captured on the satellite imagery are compared to databases of known mineral reflectance. The LWIR analysis can view mineral spectra at shallow depths thanks to its ground-penetrating nature and utilization of the long-wave bands of infrared radiation.

According to Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng., Chairman and CEO of XTPT, "As CEO, I'm happy to report our most recent test findings, which are nothing short of extraordinary. They not only highlight our team's dedication and hard work in locating this extraordinary deposit, but also represent a critical step forward in our mission to become America's sole producer of antimony."

About Xtra Energy Corporation

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

