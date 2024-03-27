Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.03.2024 | 14:54
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Declaration

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 27 March 2024

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Brigid Sutcliffe, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Northern Venture Trust PLC with effect from 2 April 2024.

Further, Brigid has resigned as a non-executive director of Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC following its combination with STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC ("STS") with effect from 28 March 2024 and has been appointed as a non-executive director of STS with effect from 28 March 2024.

All enquiries

Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary)

Tel: 0131 378 0500


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.