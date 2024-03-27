Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 27 March 2024

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Brigid Sutcliffe, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Northern Venture Trust PLC with effect from 2 April 2024.

Further, Brigid has resigned as a non-executive director of Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC following its combination with STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC ("STS") with effect from 28 March 2024 and has been appointed as a non-executive director of STS with effect from 28 March 2024.

All enquiries

Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary)

Tel: 0131 378 0500