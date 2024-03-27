Clearmind Medicine Inc.: Clearmind Medicine Announces International Patent Application for Preventing and Treating Depression





Vancouver, Canada, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY) ("Clearmind" or the "company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, announced that it has submitted its tenth patent application under the international Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT"), as part of its ongoing collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system.



The patent applications refer to the novel proprietary composition of Clearmind's MEAI compound (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane) with Palmitoylethanolamide ("PEA"), the active ingredient of SciSparc's proprietary CannAmide, for preventing and/or treating depression. This application was previously filed as provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO").

According to the ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global depression and anxiety disorders treatment market size was estimated to be USD 21.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 41.83 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Overall, as part of this collaboration, nine other patent applications have been filed by Clearmind with the USPTO for various compositions, including the composition of SciSparc's PEA with Clearmind's MEAI compound for the treatments of alcohol use disorder, cocaine addiction and obesity and its related metabolic disorders.

"We believe that traditional pharma has not taken an innovative approach to R&D as we have seen little innovation to SSRI's (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) and other anti-depressants in over 30 years. Under our collaboration with SciSparc, we believe that our proprietary drugs can positively impact patients dealing with various forms of depression including treatment resistant depression," stated Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind. "We further believe that we have a tremendous opportunity to develop viable alternatives to the current SSRIs for individuals living with depression. We continue to execute our intellectual property strategy, to develop novel psychedelic drugs to address unmet mental health needs" continued Dr. Zuloff-Shani.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of fifteen patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWY."

