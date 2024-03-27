Mynd.ai: Mynd Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Delivers Revenue of $413.6 Million and Successfully Completes Transformational Merger Transaction

SEATTLE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mynd") (NYSE American: MYND) today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Revenue of $413.6 million for the full year, compared to $584.6 million in the prior year with the decrease primarily driven by the normalization of the education market returning to pre-pandemic levels

Gross Margin improved 30 basis points versus 2022 to 24.9%, largely due to lower materials and freight costs

Cash flow from operations improvement of $3.0 million compared to 2022

Cash balance at year end was $91.8 million compared to $29.3 million at year end 2022

Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $6.9 million compared to profit of $12.8 million in 2022, primarily driven by lower sales volumes

"We are incredibly pleased with the progress our team made during 2023. We successfully completed our merger transaction, we listed our American Depositary Shares on the NYSE American, and we received $65 million in proceeds from the issuance of a secured convertible note, that will fund our continued growth," said Vin Riera, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe Mynd is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on market trends and continue to increase market share as the leader in interactive flat panel displays ("IFPDs") within the global education market, and ultimately deliver products and solutions to help teachers be their best and drive successful education outcomes for students."

While the merger transaction marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of the Company, our dedicated team worked tirelessly throughout 2023 to advance our business and deliver positive outcomes for our customers. Our Promethean brand has been named the global leader in IFPDs for education in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2023 report on the global IFPD market. During 2023, we captured 17.4% of the K-12 (primary and secondary) IFPD volume market share globally.2 In Q4 2023 alone, we were able to capture 21.1% of the global market share and we continue to be the market leading brand in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland, and Germany.

Our global leadership in the global K-12 market positions us well to continue to grow both our hardware and software business. Over the course of 2024, we plan to continue to drive the evolution and growth of the software business, with enhancements to our core offerings and empowering our sales team to drive engagement with customers. We continue to invest in R&D to maintain our leadership both at the high-end of the market and foster deeper penetration of the broader, lower-price market.

"We believe that Mynd is in an excellent financial position coming out of 2023 with a strong liquidity profile that will allow us to focus on driving sustainable top-line growth and investments in future growth," commented Arthur Giterman, Chief Financial Officer. "The $65 million convertible note issued in conjunction with the merger will allow us to continue to invest in our products and strategic initiatives to bolster both our hardware and software product offerings for our customers."

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss), adjusted for loss from discontinued operations, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, as well as, non-cash, non-operating expenses such as stock-based compensation; and, one-time, unplanned and/or infrequent events we believe are outside the ordinary course of our continuing operations, including acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, litigation costs, and gain on forgiveness of debt.

2 Excluding China, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 report of the global IFPD market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," "optimistic," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Mynd's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Mynd's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Mynd's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Mynd disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Mynd (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Discussion of non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing the non-GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles") information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors not only to better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information included in this press release should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and the non-GAAP annual financial plan is approved by our board of directors. Continuous budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a consistent non-GAAP basis, in addition to GAAP, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the non-GAAP annual financial plan. In addition, and as a consequence of the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures and results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation. For example, our annual bonus program payments are based in part upon the achievement of consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets.

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Seattle -based Mynd (NYSE American: MYND) is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

Mynd.ai. Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





December 31,





2023



2022

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 91,784



$ 29,312

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,599 and $2,970



63,865





61,061

Inventories



53,098





111,227

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



14,666





8,977

Due from related parties



2,759





2,093

Loan receivable, related party



-





7,919

Prepaid subscriptions



-





7,300

Current assets of discontinued operations



-





5

Total current assets



226,172





227,894



















Non-current assets:















Goodwill



46,924





42,048

Property, plant, and equipment, net



11,878





2,998

Intangible assets, net



51,450





47,997

Right-of-use assets



7,491





3,110

Deferred tax assets, net



56,381





44,627

Other non-current assets



4,094





107

Total non-current assets



178,218





140,887

Total assets

$ 404,390



$ 368,781



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 59,595



$ 81,471

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



45,389





47,085

Loans payable, current



31,942





48,030

Contract liabilities



14,110





10,148

Accrued warranties



17,871





13,550

Lease liabilities, current



4,412





1,788

Due to related parties



5,080





3,978

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



163





597

Total current liabilities



178,562





206,647



















Non-current liabilities:















Loans payable, non-current



64,859





276

Loans payable, related parties, non-current



4,670





4,445

Contract liabilities, non-current



21,762





17,692

Lease liabilities, non-current



3,412





1,634

Other non-current liabilities



4,250





1,076

Deferred tax liabilities



1,317





-

Total non-current liabilities



100,270





25,123

Total liabilities

$ 278,832



$ 231,770



















Shareholders' equity:











Ordinary shares par value of $0.001; 990,000,000 shares authorized, 456,477,820 and

426,422,220 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 10,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value,

without designation.



456





426

Additional paid-in capital



473,590





448,065

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



3,513





4,546

Accumulated deficit



(353,890)





(316,026)

Total Mynd.ai, Inc. shareholders' equity



123,669





137,011

Non-controlling interest



1,889





-

Total shareholders' equity



125,558





137,011

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 404,390



$ 368,781



Mynd.ai. Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2021

Revenue

$ 413,564



$ 584,684



$ 448,193

Cost of sales



310,423





440,769





309,223

Gross profit



103,141





143,915





138,970

Operating expenses:























General and administrative



31,319





34,608





31,299

Research and development



34,604





41,459





35,591

Sales and marketing



51,488





60,848





60,545

Acquisition-related costs



19,288





502





-

Restructuring



10,195





238





469

Total operating expenses



146,894





137,655





127,904



























Operating (loss) income



(43,753)





6,260





11,066

Other income (expense):























Interest expense



(4,661)





(1,833)





(173)

Gain on forgiveness of debt



-





4,923





-

Other income (expense)



2,250





597





(2,248)

Total other (expense) income



(2,411)





3,687





(2,421)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations, before income taxes



(46,164)





9,947





8,645

Income tax benefit (expense)



9,156





25,275





(1,787)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations



(37,008)





35,222





6,858

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(823)





(12,637)





(7,960)

Net (loss) income

$ (37,831)



$ 22,585



$ (1,102)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-

controlling interest



33





-





-

Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Mynd.ai, Inc.

from continuing operations



(37,041)





35,222





6,858

Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Mynd.ai, Inc.



(37,864)





22,585





(1,102)

Net (loss) income per ordinary share























Net (loss) income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of

Mynd.ai, Inc. from continuing operations























Basic and Diluted



(0.09)





0.08





0.02

Net (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Mynd.ai, Inc.

from discontinued operations























Basic and Diluted



-





(0.03)





(0.02)

Net (loss) income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of

Mynd.ai, Inc.























Basic and Diluted



(0.09)





0.05





-

Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating net (loss)

income per share























Basic and diluted



427,986,755





426,422,220





426,422,220



Mynd.ai. Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands)





For the Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2021

Net (loss) income

$ (37,831)



$ 22,585



$ (1,102)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:























Change in foreign currency translation adjustments



(1,033)





(3,367)





(755)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$ (38,864)



$ 19,218



$ (1,857)

Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest



33





-





-

Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Mynd.ai Inc.

$ (38,897)



$ 19,218



$ (1,857)



Mynd.ai. Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





For the Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net (loss) income

$ (37,831)



$ 22,585



$ (1,102)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



823





12,637





7,960

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



5,124





4,520





6,116

Deferred taxes



(10,307)





(25,275)





(3,505)

Non-cash lease expense



1,958





1,818





1,867

Non-cash interest expenses



325





-





-

Gain on forgiveness of debt



-





(4,923)





-

Amortization of RDEC credit



(839)





(460)





(134)

Accrued tax credit RDEC



(1,732)





-





-

Change in fair value of derivative liability



(432)





-





-

Write-off of Inventory



4,630





3,951





-

Write-off of prepaid subscriptions



5,668





-





-

Change in fair value of earn out liabilities



64





-





-

Impairment of right-of-use assets



-





-





1,553

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



8





30





94

Change in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



1,361





25,346





(46,249)

Inventories



54,615





(20,237)





(57,393)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(5,115)





701





(5,015)

Prepaid subscriptions



1,632





(7,300)





-

Due from related parties



(531)





(4,376)





1,034

Accounts payable



(23,201)





(1,820)





54,786

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(4,564)





(12,820)





21,943

Accrued warranties



3,883





3,266





2,735

Due to related parties



1,102





3,469





509

Contract liabilities



4,713





7,779





3,430

Lease obligations - operating leases



(2,327)





(2,084)





(2,111)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - continuing operations



(973)





6,807





(13,482)

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations



(1,252)





(12,079)





(8,422)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(2,225)





(5,272)





(21,904)



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



(389)





(829)





(1,194)

Internal-use software development costs



(4,434)





(1,028)





-

Repayment (issuance) of loan receivable, related party



8,019





(7,919)





-

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash



16,138





(6,000)





-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations



19,334





(15,776)





(1,194)

Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations



-





-





-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



19,334





(15,776)





(1,194)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Repayment of Revolver



(80,300)





(49,305)





-

Proceeds from Revolver



62,000





63,000





34,000

Proceeds from convertible note



64,884





-





-

Contingent consideration payments



(2,174)





-





-

Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan



(192)





(5)





-

Repayment of NetDragon group loans



-





(3,210)





(33,320)

Proceeds from NetDragon group loans



219





869





24,781

Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations



44,437





11,349





25,461

Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations



-





-





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



44,437





11,349





25,461

Net change in cash



61,546





(9,699)





2,363

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



29,312





40,508





37,817

Exchange rate effects



926





(1,497)





328

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 91,784



$ 29,312



$ 40,508

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

transactions:























Non-cash repayment of NetDragon group loans

$ -



$ -



$ 23,970

Accrued purchase price related to acquisition of businesses

$ -



$ 1,688



$ -

Accrued value of earnout related to acquisition of businesses

$ -



$ 377



$ -

Noncash consideration transferred for acquisition of businesses

$ 22,848



$ -



$ -

Supplemental disclosure of cash transactions:























Cash paid for interest

$ 5,223



$ -



$ -

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ 914



$ 969



$ 6,419



Mynd.ai. Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)





Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2021

























(in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$ (37,831)



$ 22,585



$ (1,102)

Loss from discontinued operations



823





12,637





7,960

Interest expense



4,661





1,833





173

Income tax expense (benefit)



(9,156)





(25,275)





1,787

Depreciation and amortization



5,124





4,520





6,116

Acquisition-related costs



19,288





502





-

Restructuring costs1



10,195





238





469

Litigation costs2



-





637





1,840

Gain on forgiveness of debt3



-





(4,923)





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (6,896)



$ 12,754



$ 17,243





(1) Refers to employee severance costs, contract termination costs, facility restructuring, and business restructuring efforts undertaken by management. (2) Refers to costs incurred to defend against, opportunistically settle, and establish a reserve for claims associated with litigation. (3) Refers to forgiveness of loan provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration provided under the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

