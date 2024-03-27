BOK Financial Corp: BOK Financial Named 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / BOK Financial has received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

After another year of disruption in the workplace, Gallup found that BOK Financial continued to engage and develop its people in innovative ways.

"Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work. Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace," said Jon Clifton, Gallup chief executive officer.

The GEWA winners' ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 11 times higher than the global average. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged - that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace - and just 33% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

"I'm so proud to have our company recognized in this way," said Janet Huber, Director of Diversity Equity and Inclusion for BOK Financial. "Our people are our most important asset, so this award speaks to the culture our teams have worked hard to create. They are what makes ours an exceptional place to work."

"This award is a true testament to the commitment of our employees to creating a culture of collaboration, inspiration and tenacity that attracts and retains top talent while also driving business growth," said Stacy Kymes, BOK Financial president and CEO.

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

