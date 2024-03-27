Firm Concludes Latest Industrial Carve-Out

One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, has completed the acquisition of TechnipFMC's Measurement Solutions business ("the Business"), from TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI). The Business, which is being rebranded as Guidant, is a leading provider of fiscal measurement technologies, facility asset management and automation solutions, and integrated measurement systems deployed across the energy value chain.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Guidant offers a broad portfolio of measurement technology, digital and automation solutions, and systems across the globe. With manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe; Guidant's portfolio includes Smith Meter® which delivers industry-leading technology for custody transfer, leak detection, diagnostics and electronics. Guidant delivers terminal facility management and cloud solutions to optimize the life of assets and enable remote operations. Integrating Guidant's expertise in digital automation, flow computers and metering technology; the Business also delivers measurement systems including in complex environments such as the North Sea and Middle East.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Guidant's talented management team," said J.B. Cherry, Partner at One Equity Partners. "Its creation came about through consistent collaboration between the management team, OEP's team, and a large group of dedicated outside advisors to complete a complex corporate carve-out, involving three separate business units spread across multiple countries. The newly standalone Guidant is well-positioned to build on the significant collective, global strengths of its existing measurement platforms and to grow via transformational acquisitions."

Guidant is led by CEO Laura Schilling, an industry veteran and the previous Senior Vice President of Surface Western Hemisphere for TechnipFMC. "Our industry is experiencing increased demand for instrumentation and automation solutions due to new regulations, fuel diversification, green energy investment, evolving data security and increasing life of assets. We are excited to partner with OEP to support our core market focus and build on our portfolio through acquisitions to deliver best measurement practices, automation and technology across a growing global platform of manufacturing, product innovation and service for our customers," said Ms. Schilling.

The Business represents the addition of another corporate carve-out transaction to OEP's portfolio. OEP has completed twenty-one similar transactions across its latest four funds, including eleven which operate in industrial focused end-markets. The firm seeks to be a reliable partner and trusted business steward among corporate sellers seeking to divest their operations.

