Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions, proudly announces the successful attainment of SOC 2 Type 2 examination for the third consecutive time. This achievement underscores Behavox's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest security, availability and privacy standards, emphasizing the company's dedication to protecting its clients' data integrity and privacy.

Since first achieving SOC 2 Type 2 examination in February 2021, Behavox has worked in close collaboration with esteemed auditors Schellman Company, a top 50 CPA firm specializing in attestation and compliance services. This partnership focuses on rigorously testing existing controls and validating new measures across key domains, including security, availability, and privacy. This continuous effort ensures that Behavox remains at the forefront of security and privacy standards, offering unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

"We congratulate Behavox for completing a SOC 2 examination for the third year in a row," said Doug Barbin, President of Schellman Company, LLC. "This accomplishment highlights the team's recurring commitment to excellence in data security, operational integrity, and privacy. Schellman is proud to support an industry leader like Behavox and look forward to continuing to partner on their compliance journey."

The significance of robust security measures has never been more critical, especially within the Financial Services sector. The landscape is witnessing an escalation in the sophistication of malicious actors, propelled by advancements in Generative AI technologies. This evolving threat landscape necessitates a vigilant and dynamic approach to security, emphasizing the importance of continuously reevaluating and strengthening security controls to preempt potential threats.

Joseph Benjamin, Behavox's Chief Technology Officer, remarked, "In an era where the capabilities of bad actors grow more advanced by the day, our relentless pursuit of security excellence is more crucial than ever. Our third SOC 2 Type 2 report not only reflects our historical commitment to security but also our forward-looking approach to safeguarding our customers against future threats, including those posed by insider risks."

Behavox remains dedicated to leveraging its cutting-edge products to fortify defenses against internal and external security threats. The company invites industry professionals to explore how Behavox's AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) are revolutionizing compliance and security across various sectors. Join Behavox at its exclusive AI event in London on April 4, 2024, to delve deeper into these innovations register here.

About Behavox

Behavox is the leading provider of AI-driven compliance and security solutions, empowering organizations to proactively detect and mitigate human risks within the organization. Behavox leverages large language models and generative AI to transform how compliance and security teams manage risks and safeguard organizational integrity. Through innovative products such as Behavox Voice and Behavox Insider Threat, Behavox continues to shape the future of compliance and security risk management.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com

About Schellman

"Schellman" is the brand name under which Schellman Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs.

Renowned for its professionals' expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

