FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
FirstGroup plc
27 March 2024
Director/PDMR Shareholding
This annoucement is a correction to replace the announcement released at 13:25 this afternoon as there was an error on the attached FCA form.
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 26 March 2024 that a Person Closely Associated with David Martin, Company Chairman, sold 100,000 shares at 182.40 pence per share. The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 26 March 2024.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Enquiries:
David Blizzard
Company Secretary
020 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
D A E Hall
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share Sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£182,400
e)
Date of the transaction
26 March 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted