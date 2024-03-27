Labor Smart, Inc.: Next Gen Beverages Holds Town Square On X

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc., (OTC PINK:LTNC) (the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages, maker of performance drink brand LOCK'DIN, is pleased to announce it held a town square on X Spaces (formerly Twitter) on March 26, 2024.

A wide range of topics were discussed including products under development and potential opportunities for future growth.

The event was recorded and the Company highly recommends all shareholders listen to the replay.

The event can be replayed, here, https://twitter.com/LockdInNews/status/1772774577107546275?s=20

We encourage shareholders to register their email addresses with LOCK'DIN Beverages to stay up to date with product news and receive exclusive shareholder-only promotions. Sign up at https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Labor Smart, Inc. ("Labor Smart" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although Labor Smart's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Labor Smart's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Labor Smart specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Tom Zarro, Interim CEO and Board Member

Mailing Address

P.O. Box 2922

Jackson, WY 83001-2922

customerservice@lockdin.com

844-562-5346

www.lockdin.com

