World Acceptance Corporation : World Finance Awarded on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 List

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / World Finance (parent company World Acceptance Corporation) has been awarded on Newsweek's list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 27th, 2024, and can be viewed on Newsweek.com.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public pillars of trust were considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

The analysis followed a 3-step process:

Step 1 - Market Definition:

All companies headquartered in the US with a revenue of over $500 million were considered in the study.

All companies headquartered in the US with a revenue of over $500 million were considered in the study. Step 2 - Extensive survey

Based on an independent survey of about 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of all three touch points of trust. A total of 97,000 evaluations of companies were submitted.

Based on an independent survey of about 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of all three touch points of trust. A total of 97,000 evaluations of companies were submitted. Step 3 - Social Listening

Based on what was said about a company in various media segments of the internet and evaluating whether it was positive, neutral, or negative. In total, over 523,000 mentions were gathered.

Based on the results of the study, World Finance is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"World Finance is honored to be named for the third consecutive year to Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America," said Chad Prashad, CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "World sets itself apart in the way we intentionally and consistently support our customers. One of our core values is 'We Care' and we work hard to demonstrate that culture of caring each day inside our own walls, with our customers and in our communities."

###

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

Contact:

Laughlin Constable Public Relations

Katie Whitlock

kwhitlock@laughlin.com

SOURCE: World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)

View the original press release on accesswire.com