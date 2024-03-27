AG Barr's (BAG's) FY23 results highlighted the strength of the brand portfolio as group volumes (+2.4%) outperformed the UK soft drinks category decline of 2.9%. Key brands IRN-BRU (33% of FY24 revenue) and Rubicon (19% of FY24 revenue) grew 8% and 15%, respectively, as flavour innovation and format mix helped to drive volume growth. Management anticipates margin enhancement initiatives to yield a 100bp operating margin uplift in FY25, aided by greater in-sourcing and other efficiency gains. M&A is a possibility given the strong net cash position.

