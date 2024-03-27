Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024
27.03.2024 | 16:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives Ticker Code Changes as well as Introduction of Standardized Equity Derivatives on four new Finnish Stock Classes (95/24)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to expand the coverage of Finnish equity
derivatives by making new underlying stock classes available. Also, the equity
derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the stocks already offered
will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying
companies. 

This Exchange Notice covers the first batch of the derivatives ticker code
changes and new listings. Separate notices will be published for the next
batches. 

Ticker Code Changes

As of Thursday, April 5, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the
derivatives ticker codes of Elisa, Stora Enso R (EUR-denominated only) and
Sampo. 

Stock Class    Current EQD Ticker New EQD Ticker ISIN    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Elisa Oyj     ELI1V3       ELISA      FI0009007884
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sampo Oyj A    SAMAS3       SAMPO      FI4000552500
------------------------------------------------------------------
Stora Enso Oyj R STERV3       STE       FI0009005961
------------------------------------------------------------------



New Underlying Stock Classes Cargotec B, Konecranes, Mandatum and QT Group

As of Monday, April 8, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce 12-month
Option, Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on four new underlying
shares: Cargotec B, Konecranes, Mandatum and Qt Group. From that date, the new
contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing systems, although
suspended from trading and clearing until the trading start date. 

Trading and clearing start date will be published minimum five trading days in
advance. 

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated
in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. 





New stock classes:

Stock  ISIN  Cash  EQD   Contrac Risk   Minimum  Minimum  Under-ly
 Class      Ticke  Ticke t     Para-me  Block   Deferral ing Code
        r    r    Length ter    Size   Size       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cargot FI0009 CGCBV  CGCB     12    13    50    500   20380
ec B  013429                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Konecr FI0009 KCR   KCR     12    15    50    500   20379
anes  005870                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mandat FI4000 MANTA  MANTA    12    19    100    4000   16010
um   552526                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Qt   FI4000 QTCOM  QTCOM    12    25    50    500   13863
 Group 198031                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Friday, April 5, 2024. 

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

Finnish Stock Classes

-     B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

-     B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY
RECEIPTS) 

-     B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND

-     DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

-     Fee Lists;

-     Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
Request framework, and further details); 

-     Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. 

Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.