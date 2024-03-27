NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives Ticker Code Changes as well as Introduction of Standardized Equity Derivatives on four new Finnish Stock Classes (95/24)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to expand the coverage of Finnish equity derivatives by making new underlying stock classes available. Also, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the stocks already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying companies. This Exchange Notice covers the first batch of the derivatives ticker code changes and new listings. Separate notices will be published for the next batches. Ticker Code Changes As of Thursday, April 5, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the derivatives ticker codes of Elisa, Stora Enso R (EUR-denominated only) and Sampo. Stock Class Current EQD Ticker New EQD Ticker ISIN ------------------------------------------------------------------ Elisa Oyj ELI1V3 ELISA FI0009007884 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Sampo Oyj A SAMAS3 SAMPO FI4000552500 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Stora Enso Oyj R STERV3 STE FI0009005961 ------------------------------------------------------------------ New Underlying Stock Classes Cargotec B, Konecranes, Mandatum and QT Group As of Monday, April 8, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce 12-month Option, Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on four new underlying shares: Cargotec B, Konecranes, Mandatum and Qt Group. From that date, the new contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until the trading start date. Trading and clearing start date will be published minimum five trading days in advance. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. New stock classes: Stock ISIN Cash EQD Contrac Risk Minimum Minimum Under-ly Class Ticke Ticke t Para-me Block Deferral ing Code r r Length ter Size Size -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cargot FI0009 CGCBV CGCB 12 13 50 500 20380 ec B 013429 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Konecr FI0009 KCR KCR 12 15 50 500 20379 anes 005870 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mandat FI4000 MANTA MANTA 12 19 100 4000 16010 um 552526 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Qt FI4000 QTCOM QTCOM 12 25 50 500 13863 Group 198031 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, April 5, 2024. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Finnish Stock Classes - B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) - B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) - B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND - DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: - Fee Lists; - Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details); - Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1207947