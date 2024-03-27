Tsakos Energy Navigation: TEN Ltd. Reports Record Profits for Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

Record annual profits in excess of $300 million - an increase of 60% - EPS of $9.93



EBITDA of $490 million

100% increase of common dividend

Dynamic growth and fleet renewal with green ship initiative

Market fundamentals remain strong

ATHENS. Greece, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (TEN) (NYSE: TNP) (the "Company") reports results (unaudited) for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2023

TEN celebrated its 30th year as a public company, with another record year performance. In 2023 it generated $890 million in revenues resulting to a net income of $327 million before impairment charges, a significant increase from last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year reached $490 million, $95 million higher than in 2022, a 24% increase.

Average TCE per ship per day for 2023 amounted to $36,822, 21% higher from the 2022 level while vessel utilization climbed to 96.3% in 2023 from 94.7% the prior year.

Depreciation and amortization combined for 2023 remained relatively stable compared to 2022 at $144 million.

The Company's total debt obligations were reduced from the 2022 level and settled at $1.56 billion at December 31, 2023.

Interest and finance costs continued to be impacted by higher rates globally and reached $101 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This elevated rate environment resulted to an increase of interest income from $2 million in 2022 to $15 million in 2023.

Vessel overhead costs per ship per day in 2023 were at $1,535 from $1,248 in the 2022 equivalent period while operating expenses settled at $9,617 in 2023 from $8,467 in 2022 impacted by the global inflationary pressures evident in world economies for most of 2023.

Cash balances, as on December 31, 2023 remained solid at $377 million, $67 million higher the December 31, 2022, levels after approximately $138 million of preferred shares redemptions and common stock dividends, from cash reserves, that took place during the year.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023

The fourth quarter of 2023 was a transitional period for TEN, as it operated six fewer vessels than the same period in 2022 due to vessel sales and before the add-on of the five new vessel acquisitions. This resulted to an adjusted EBITDA of $124 million from $159 million in the 2022 fourth quarter and an operating income of $83 million before impairment charges.

This reduction in the number of vessels led to equivalent decreases in voyage, charter hire and operating expenses when compared to the 2022 fourth quarter with the most notable decrease being in voyage expenses which were $9 million lower than the 2022 level.

Depreciation and amortization remained largely unchanged at $38 million in the 2023 fourth quarter.

As a result of this reduced fleet, operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023, amounted to $83 million with a resulting net income at $58 million, or $1.74 per share before impairment charges.

Fleet utilization reached 98.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from a still high 97.4% in the 2022 fourth quarter due to the increase of vessels in time-charter employment.

The average daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate per vessel in the fleet reached $35,565 with vessel operating expenses per ship per day at $9,607 during the fourth quarter of 2023.

DIVIDEND - CORPORATE AFFAIRS

Reflecting its strong performance and positive market fundamentals, the Company will pay $0.60 per common share semi-annual dividend in June 2024 which is double the amount distributed in 2023 for the same period. Management intends to distribute a second semi-annual dividend to holders of its common shares in December 2024.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

In February 2024, TEN signed a newbuilding contract with a major South Korean yard for the construction of one option one suezmax DP2 Shuttle Tanker with expected delivery in 2026. The vessel has a 10-year employment with a major energy concern with embedded charterer options to increase the duration of the charter to a maximum of 20 years. The expected gross revenues over the maximum life of this contract are about $500 million.

Under the recently announced agreement to acquire five-modern eco-friendly tankers employed on term contracts, the first vessel, the DF Montmartre, a 2023-built LNG-powered LR2 aframax tanker was delivered to the Company on March 26, 2024. The other four are expected to join the fleet between early April 2024 and June 2024.

STRATEGY & OUTLOOK

TEN celebrated its 30th year with a record performance and is on a springboard for future growth. Following its tried and tested strategy of vessel renewal, it has sold nine vessels of an average age of 18.5 years and replaced them with 16 vessels with an average of 1.3 years, whilst increasing its dwt by 1.5 million tonnes.

It has used the strong market fundamentals to extend and secure new employments with profit-sharing arrangements for 32 of its vessels, resulting to $2 billion of minimum contracted revenues. "Strong balance sheet, high utilization, operational excellence and our environmentally friendly fleet secures visibility of growing earnings and allows TEN to further reward its shareholders going forward", said Mr George Saroglou, President and COO of TEN.

TEN's CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM

# Name Type Delivery Status Employment 1 Paris 24 DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q2 2025* Under Construction Yes 2 Athens 04 DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q2 2025* Under Construction Yes 3 TBN Suezmax - Scrubber Fitted Q2 2025* Under Construction Under Discussion 4 TBN Suezmax - Scrubber Fitted Q4 2025* Under Construction Under Discussion 5 TBN MR - Scrubber Fitted Q1 2026* Under Construction Under Discussion 6 TBN MR - Scrubber Fitted Q1 2026* Under Construction Under Discussion 7 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2026* Under Construction Yes 8 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q4 2026* Option TBC Under Discussion

*Expected delivery as per shipbuilding contracts

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 74 double-hull vessels, including four DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels and two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 9.1 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

