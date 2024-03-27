Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
27.03.24
17:00 Uhr
93,17 Euro
+0,56
+0,60 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2024 | 17:02
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Shake Your Future Uplifts Women With All-Female Cohort

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Family-owned Bacardi continues to expand Shake Your Future, its free training program designed to help unemployed and underrepresented young adults build careers in the mixology world.

In India, Shake Your Future launched an all-female cohort as a way to shift perspectives and perceptions of women in the bar industry within the country. Hear firsthand how this opportunity in India empowered them in gaining the necessary skills for a life-long career in the bartending industry.

Key to the success of the Shake Your Future initiative in India are the close collaborations between Bacardi and Nitin Tewari, hospitality professional, founder of Bar Kala Academy and TED-Talk speaker.

The all-female class was invited to train at the Bar Kala Academy to master the basics of bartending, covering subjects like beverage basics, mixology, flairing as well as complementary business areas such as personal branding, social media and communication alongside industry insights.

Graduates from the program are already working at a leading hotel, while one was crowned winner of the GREY GOOSE® House of Change India bartending competition.

This is one of the many ways Bacardi supports women in the industry. Check out why Bacardi was recognized by Forbes on the list of World's Top Companies for Women 2023.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.