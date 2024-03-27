Meyer Burger says it plans to lay off 500 people at its PV module factory in Germany, but some employees might be relocated within the company. It says about 400 workers will lose their jobs. From pv magazine Germany Switzerland-based heterojunction solar module manufacturer Meyer Burger said it will lay off 500 employees at its solar module factory in Freiberg, Germany. The company first announced plans to shut down the manufacturing facility in January. More than 400 people will probably lose their jobs, while the rest will be relocated to other parts of the company. The manufacturer began preparing ...

