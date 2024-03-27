Investors and developers in Europe signed 24 power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1. 1 GW of solar in February, making it a "month to remember," according to Swiss consultancy Pexapark. February was "a month to remember in the European PPA market," according to Swiss consulting firm Pexapark, which reports that investors on the continent signed 54 PPA for 3,046 MW of capacity. The largest buyer in February was Google with 728 MW, while utilities were only involved in four of the agreements that were made public, for a total of 557 MW. The month's projects span 14 European countries, with Spain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...