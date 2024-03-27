Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's own shares for payment of reward earned under incentive program

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 27 March 2024 at 17:50 hrs

HELSINKI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj has on 27 March 2024 conveyed in total 10,674 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to two key persons for payment of rewards earned under the Matching Share Plan 2022-2024 in accordance with the terms and conditions of said plan.



On 19 March 2024, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 231,603 of its own shares in several separate transactions to implement payments of reward earned under incentive programmes.



The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 19 March 2024. The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipient's book-entry account on 27 March 2024, after which they entitle their holder to dividend and other shareholder rights.



Further details concerning the company's the Matching Share Plan 2022-2024 are available on the company's website.

The company does not hold any of its own shares after the conveyance.CITYCON OYJFor further information, please contact:Sakari JärveläChief Financial OfficerTelephone +358 50 387 8180sakari.jarvela@citycon.comCitycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.citycon.com

