Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 956621 | ISIN: KR7002350007 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXEN TIRE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXEN TIRE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2024 | 17:10
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexen Tire: NEXEN TIRE becomes exclusive tire partner of the San Diego Padres

NEXEN TIRE becomes exclusive tire partner of the San Diego Padres

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN Tire today announced its multiyear partnership with the Major League Baseball (MLB) team San Diego Padres, spanning the 2024-27 seasons.

As the San Diego Padres' exclusive tire partner, NEXEN TIRE will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including digitally enhanced billboards, in-ballpark branding, mound signage, and more, at Petco Park, America's number one ballpark.

The Padres, founded in 1969, are an American professional baseball team based in San Diego. The Padres play in Major League Baseball (MLB) as part of the National League (NL) West Division. In 2023, the Padres drew the second-highest attendance in all of MLB.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the San Diego Padres," said Brian Yoonseok Han, CEO of NEXEN TIRE America, Inc. "This is a very exciting milestone for NEXEN TIRE as we look forward to unlocking new levels of sports marketing experience. We are excited to engage with the community and the team's devoted fa base."

"Following a successful and riveting Seoul Series where the Padres competed in the first-ever Major League Baseball regular season games in Korea, we are proud to partner with NEXEN TIRE as our exclusive tire partner," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. "Forging global partnerships with elite brands is a vital part of our business, and we are delighted to join the Padres and NEXEN TIRE brands, which both stand for excellence."

Meanwhile, NEXEN TIRE is leveraging its sport partnerships to create legendary experiences and deepen its relationships with customers.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9480ebe1-4108-4911-aa0f-e93d5862279e


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.