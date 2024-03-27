Nexen Tire: NEXEN TIRE becomes exclusive tire partner of the San Diego Padres

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN Tire today announced its multiyear partnership with the Major League Baseball (MLB) team San Diego Padres, spanning the 2024-27 seasons.



As the San Diego Padres' exclusive tire partner, NEXEN TIRE will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including digitally enhanced billboards, in-ballpark branding, mound signage, and more, at Petco Park, America's number one ballpark.

The Padres, founded in 1969, are an American professional baseball team based in San Diego. The Padres play in Major League Baseball (MLB) as part of the National League (NL) West Division. In 2023, the Padres drew the second-highest attendance in all of MLB.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the San Diego Padres," said Brian Yoonseok Han, CEO of NEXEN TIRE America, Inc. "This is a very exciting milestone for NEXEN TIRE as we look forward to unlocking new levels of sports marketing experience. We are excited to engage with the community and the team's devoted fa base."

"Following a successful and riveting Seoul Series where the Padres competed in the first-ever Major League Baseball regular season games in Korea, we are proud to partner with NEXEN TIRE as our exclusive tire partner," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. "Forging global partnerships with elite brands is a vital part of our business, and we are delighted to join the Padres and NEXEN TIRE brands, which both stand for excellence."

Meanwhile, NEXEN TIRE is leveraging its sport partnerships to create legendary experiences and deepen its relationships with customers.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9480ebe1-4108-4911-aa0f-e93d5862279e