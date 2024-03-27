Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 mars/March 2024) - Scope Carbon Corp. has announced a name change to Scope AI Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on April 1, 2024

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 28, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Scope Carbon Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Scope AI Corp.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 1 avril 2024

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 28 mars 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 1 avril/April 2024 Symbol/ Symbole : SCPE New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 809144 10 8 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 809144 10 8 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 80914P101/CA80914P1018

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)