Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its technological and operational advancements with the successful construction and operation of a bench scale production plant. The results from this production not only surpassed our expectations, but also showcased that our patented Tri-Filler antimicrobial technology is ready for accelerated development and scaling towards industrial manufacturing applications.

Operational Success and Optimizations

Biosenta has successfully constructed and commenced operations of a bench scale production plant, showcasing our capability to produce up to 15 kilograms of Tri-Filler daily. This marks a significant scale-up from our previous capacity, which was limited to smaller quantities for lab testing purposes only.

CEO's Perspective

"This is an amazing achievement by Dr. Maen Husein and group. The optimized particles are now being tested in industrial manufacturing processes," says Am Gill, CEO of Biosenta Inc. This development is not just a step forward in antimicrobial technology but also a testament to our team's dedication and innovative spirit.

Promising Results and Future Directions

According to Dr. Maen Husein, "The initial runs of Tri-Filler have delivered beyond expectations, with particle quality surpassing pre-established benchmarks. These results validate both the antimicrobial efficacy of the particles and the design of the manufacturing unit." Next steps involve operation of the bench scale plant, aiming to produce sufficient Tri-Filler for pilot runs in various industrial processes such as coatings, concrete, drywall, plastics, and other vast materials in the construction industry. Plans for a commercial scale plant will follow.

Research Collaboration with the University of Calgary

In partnership with the University of Calgary, further investigations will assess the performance of the bench scale plant against diverse input grades. This collaboration is crucial for refining the industrial scale plant's optimization, paving the way for broader commercial applications of Tri-Filler technology.

Looking Ahead

The construction of an industrial scaleup plant is under active consideration, with further details and timelines to be shared. This move will significantly enhance our production capabilities and impact across multiple industries.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative antimicrobial products derived from its proprietary Tri-Filler technology. Based in Toronto, Ontario, Biosenta aims to revolutionize the way we combat microbes, offering solutions that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Biosenta is poised for a future where our antimicrobial technology plays a pivotal role in promoting public health and safety. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to innovate and expand our reach.

For more information, visit our website: www.biosenta.com

