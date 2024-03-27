Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.03.2024 | 17:36
Football Legend Lionel Messi and the Creator of Iconic White Claw® Hard Seltzer Team Up for a Next Generation Hydration Drink for All Ages

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel Messi is known globally for his firsts in football. "I'm so excited about this, I'm invested as an owner. I've never done anything like this before," Messi said. He's teaming up with the creator of iconic White Claw® Hard Seltzer for a game-changing, non-alcoholic hydration beverage like no other.

Launching first in the US and Canada, summer 2024, and soon globally.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/football-legend-lionel-messi-and-the-creator-of-iconic-white-claw-hard-seltzer-team-up-for-a-next-generation-hydration-drink-for-all-ages-302101270.html

