EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement in Relation to the Change of Use and Cancellation of Repurchased Shares
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 27 March 2024 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Change of Use and Cancellation of Repurchased Shares.
The announcement is fully available at:
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
27.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1869169 27.03.2024 CET/CEST