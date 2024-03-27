New Investment Positions Company to Capture Growing Opportunities in Offshore Renewable Power

One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Acteon Group ("Acteon" or "the Company"), an international marine energy and infrastructure solutions company.

Established in 1989, U.K.-based Acteon provides engineering and data-driven services to the offshore renewables, nearshore construction, and energy industries. Acteon has over 2,000 full-time employees, including more than 400 engineers, across more than 20 countries globally.

"Acteon is a first-rate infrastructure services business operating within a differentiated market niche, and we will be looking to reposition the business to focus on renewables, specifically the wind market segment," said Ante Kusurin, Partner at One Equity Partners. "This is another example of OEP's ability to identify compelling investments with the potential to accelerate growth while also improving the business' environmental impact."

"We are pleased to have One Equity Partners as our investment partner to help us capture the significant opportunity to grow in our target markets," said Brice Bouffard, CEO of Acteon Group. "OEP's deep industrial expertise will be invaluable to us as we engage in initiatives that will increase operational efficiencies, develop more advanced services for our customers, and make us a stronger competitor in our core products and service areas."

"We are excited to partner with Acteon, and we believe our investment will both enhance Acteon's offerings to customers and support the ongoing energy transition process," said Jordan Lawrie, Vice President at One Equity Partners.

Buckthorn Partners, LLP will partner as a co-investor on this OEP-led transaction.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Acteon Group

Acteon Group is a valued global partner for installing, maintaining and removing marine infrastructure. Acteon supports marine projects for the offshore renewable energy, nearshore construction and oil and gas industries by delivering services with demonstrable commercial and environmental benefits which are enabling the energy transition. The company provides specialist services and innovative products to major industry contractors and operators, focusing on engineering the most efficient solution. Our reach is both global and local, delivering successful projects in every marine environment worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.acteon.com.

