Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC: Phillies Team Up With Asplundh in a New Partnership Aimed at Being a Home Run for Fans, Trees and the ALS Community

WILLOW GROVE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / The Philadelphia Phillies are excited to announce that Asplundh Tree Expert, a leading provider of safe, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable vegetation management and infrastructure services, has been named one of the team's "Official Community and Sustainability Partners of the Phillies."





The new multi-year partnership with the family-owned Asplundh, which is headquartered in Willow Grove, Pa., is aimed at making an impact in the community and introducing fans to the company's environmentally sustainable vegetation management and other utility-related services. As one of the team's Official Community and Sustainability Partners, Asplundh will take a leading role in several key initiatives.

"For more than 95 years, Asplundh has served the utility industry, helping communities build, recover and thrive in a changing world," said Jackie Cuddeback, Phillies Senior Vice President of Partnership Sales, Suites Sales and Corporate Marketing. "We are thrilled to welcome Asplundh, a world leader in our own backyard, to the Phillies family as they join us in several important causes."

"We're very excited to partner with the Phillies and are eager to work with the team to strengthen our long-standing ties to the Philadelphia community established over the last 95 years," said Asplundh CEO Matt Asplundh. "Sustainability and medical advancement in treating ALS are important initiatives to Asplundh, and we look forward to collaborating with the Phillies and the community to advance these goals."

The new synergy will feature Asplundh as the proud sponsor of the Phillies Home Runs for Trees program, where for each home run hit by a Phillies player, a tree is planted in the Greater Philadelphia area by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. More than 2,000 trees have been planted in the community since the program started in 2012.

Asplundh will also join the Phillies in their mission to strike out ALS as the new presenting sponsor for Phillies ALS Awareness Day on Sunday, June 2. That game will see the Phillies take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. This ballpark-wide event is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for ALS research and care for families affected by ALS in the Delaware Valley.

The company will have a prominent presence at Phillies home games, with signage at various locations, including behind home plate and in left field at Citizens Bank Park.

Contact Information

Pete Mazzaccaro

Corporate Communications, Asplundh

pmazzaccaro@asplundh.com

215-784-4427

Deb Rinaldi

Director, Business Communications, Philadelphia Phillies

drinaldi@phillies.com

267-408-9545

SOURCE: Asplundh

View the original press release on newswire.com.