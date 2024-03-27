Press release - Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - 5.45 pm

ARGAN delivered a 4,600 sq.m, Aut0nom®-labelled distribution centre to DSV in Normandie

Photo credit: Argan

After works that lasted for 10 months, DSV Road teams are now operating on the new distribution platform located in Eslettes (76), near Rouen. This 4,600 sq.m building, which was developed by ARGAN, is Aut0nom®-labelled, i.e. an "in-use Net Carbon Zero warehouse".

DSV is operating this platform through its DSV Road division, as part of a nine-year fixed-term lease. This is the second time that DSV and ARGAN - which already owns the Gennevilliers buildings where the DSV French headquarters are located - work together. DSV is a front-running international company, which delivers transportation and logistics services.

Aut0nom®, an in-use Carbon Zero site

A particular attention was given to limiting the site's carbon footprint. As it is Aut0nom® -labelled, the building is equipped with a rooftop photovoltaic powerplant together with energy storage batteries. This site thus produces its own green energy, covering most of DSV needs. The building's heating and cooling is ensured by electric heat pumps and lighting by smart LED devices with presence and luminosity sensors. All this equipment helps drastically reduce CO 2 emissions. The remaining part will be compensated for through a reforestation program, led in France. Altogether, the site will be Net Carbon Zero for the in-use phase.

The Eslettes site is fully in line with an approach aiming at decarbonating transportation and logistics, currently deployed by the DSV group, which targets ongoing improvement in buildings eco-efficiency.

All investments under this project help aim for a BREEAM Very Good certification.

Normandie region: a promising territory for ARGAN

After it launched its first projects on the Normandie market, in 2022, when two logistics platforms were delivered near Rouen and Caen, ARGAN is now confirming its interest for this region with this new 4,600 sq.m platform. This site, which is located in the municipality of Eslettes, about fifteen kilometres North of Rouen, and near the junction of the A29 and A151 French highways, is ideally located for the transportation and logistics businesses.

Here, the partnership initiated in the "Polen II" business area ("Zone d'Activité Economique") between ARGAN, the municipality of Eslettes and the Community of municipalities of Inter-Caux Vexin will continue with the development of land reserve on the plot nearby. This piece of land, fully controlled by ARGAN, will help develop a new project for a 16,000 sq.m building for which administrative authorizations are being processed.

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

April 2: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN's DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the "in-use" Net Zero warehouse.

As of today, our portfolio represents 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio is valued €3.7 billion as at December 31, 2023 for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr