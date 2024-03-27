Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024
GlobeNewswire
27.03.2024 | 18:22
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (96/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Volvo AB (Volvo) held today, March 27,
2024, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 10.50 per share in
addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share. The Ex-date is March
28, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1208007
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
