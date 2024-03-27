NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (96/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Volvo AB (Volvo) held today, March 27, 2024, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 10.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share. The Ex-date is March 28, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1208007