Qurate Retail Group Leaders Named in 2024 Women to Watch in Hospitality, Travel, Leisure and Retail Index

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Congratulations to Lorna Billinge, SVP Operations & Global Supply Chain, Alexandra Mendel, VP Merchandising, Planning & Programming (QVC UK) and Chiho Sakumi, Director, Technology (QVC Japan) who have been named to the 2024 Women to Watch in Hospitality, Travel, Leisure and Retail Index produced by WiHTL and Diversity in Retail in partnership with The MBS Group.

The Index, which features over 100 women, is now in its 6th year and this is the first year of the "Women in Technology and Engineering" focus which is the category in which Chiho Sakumi was recognized. It celebrates senior women leaders and their impact across the Hospitality, Travel, Leisure and Retail sectors, and showcases the variety of roles and careers women have to inspire those more junior to pursue a career in the industry.

Koreen Fader, QVC UK Market Lead and Diversity in Retail Advisory Board Member said: "This is fantastic and deserved recognition for Lorna, Alexandra and Chiho. Their career paths and achievements rightly position them as inspiring role models across Qurate Retail Group and QVC. Congratulations on your inclusion."

You can read more about Lorna, Alexandra and Chiho's careers in the Index publication here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qurate Retail Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qurate Retail Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qurate-retail-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qurate Retail Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com