Electrolux Group: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux

The Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux was held in Stockholm on March 27, 2024.

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders and others had the opportunity to follow the Annual General Meeting live via Electrolux Group's website. A recording from the Annual General Meeting of the reflections by President and CEO, Jonas Samuelson, on the past year, and the strategy going forward will be available on Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm202 4 .

The Company's Income Statement and Balance Sheet and the Consolidated Income Statement and Balance Sheet for Electrolux Group were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2023. In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to not distribute any dividend for the fiscal year 2023 and that available funds will be carried forward in the new accounts.

Petra Hedengran, Ulla Litzén, Karin Overbeck, David Porter and Jonas Samuelson were re-elected as Directors of the Board, and Torbjörn Lööf, Geert Follens, Daniel Nodhäll and Michael Rauterkus were elected as new Directors of the Board, for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2025. Torbjörn Lööf was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting adopted remuneration to the Board in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal and adopted new Remuneration Guidelines for senior executives.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2025 and fee to the auditor will be paid as incurred.

A new instruction for the Nomination Committee was adopted in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to transfer own shares on account of company acquisitions and to cover costs that may arise as a result of the previously adopted share program 2022. These authorizations are effective during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2025.

The Board's proposal for a performance based, long-term share program for 2024 was approved, including the transfer of own shares to the participants in the share program.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the Annual General Meeting are available at Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm202 4 .

