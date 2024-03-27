Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.03.24
15:29 Uhr
0,525 Euro
-0,005
-0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5150,55519:48
Dow Jones News
27.03.2024 | 18:46
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-March-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
27 March 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               27 March 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         45.70p 
Lowest price paid per share:          45.10p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 45.4263p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,843,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,843,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      45.4263p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
21391               45.50       10:14:12          00069382639TRLO0      XLON 
19179               45.50       10:14:12          00069382642TRLO0      XLON 
9625               45.50       10:14:12          00069382643TRLO0      XLON 
3336               45.50       10:14:13          00069382645TRLO0      XLON 
1736               45.50       10:14:13          00069382647TRLO0      XLON 
175                45.50       10:24:09          00069382832TRLO0      XLON 
5000               45.50       12:20:38          00069385212TRLO0      XLON 
175                45.50       12:20:39          00069385213TRLO0      XLON 
5628               45.50       12:48:17          00069385806TRLO0      XLON 
5630               45.70       12:58:41          00069386057TRLO0      XLON 
10000               45.70       13:26:08          00069386684TRLO0      XLON 
10000               45.70       14:36:17          00069388940TRLO0      XLON 
4146               45.70       15:00:51          00069389958TRLO0      XLON 
14116               45.70       15:00:54          00069389959TRLO0      XLON 
12999               45.30       15:01:10          00069389966TRLO0      XLON 
4244               45.30       15:01:10          00069389969TRLO0      XLON 
8489               45.30       15:01:10          00069389972TRLO0      XLON 
4102               45.30       15:01:10          00069389974TRLO0      XLON 
4386               45.30       15:01:10          00069389975TRLO0      XLON 
5719               45.30       15:13:08          00069390483TRLO0      XLON 
8000               45.30       15:18:08          00069390575TRLO0      XLON 
692                45.30       15:18:13          00069390576TRLO0      XLON 
13541               45.30       15:18:13          00069390577TRLO0      XLON 
3884               45.10       15:29:05          00069390862TRLO0      XLON 
458                45.10       15:29:05          00069390863TRLO0      XLON 
577                45.10       15:33:09          00069390987TRLO0      XLON 
6887               45.10       15:54:20          00069391861TRLO0      XLON 
9434               45.10       15:54:20          00069391866TRLO0      XLON 
6451               45.10       15:54:21          00069391867TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  312402 
EQS News ID:  1869183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1869183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.