Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Asia-Pacific Emerges as Key Growth Hub for Building and Construction Tapes Industry, the Market to Hit $8.16 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global building and construction tapes market is growing at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.

To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/building-and-construction-tapes-market

Browse In-depth TOC on the Building and Construction Tapes Market



365 - Pages???????????

136 - Tables???????????

95 - Figures???

Building and Construction Tapes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 8.16 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 5.88 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 5.61 % Historic Year 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Type, Material, Product, Function, End-user, Sales Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Global Construction Growth

Urbanization and Population Growth

Renovation and Remodeling

The global market for building & construction tapes is growing, driven mainly by the rise in renovation and remodeling projects. These projects, whether for homes or businesses, often need building tapes for various tasks. Tapes play a crucial role in ensuring the success and efficiency of these projects by offering solutions for tasks such as resealing, repairing surfaces, and enhancing insulation in existing structures. One key factor contributing to the demand for tapes in renovation and remodeling is the need for effective sealing and resealing of joints, windows, and doors. As structures age, the original seals and adhesives may deteriorate, leading to air leaks, water ingress, and decreased energy efficiency. Building & construction tapes are employed in these projects to provide durable and reliable sealing solutions. For example, tapes with weather-resistant properties are used to reseal windows and doors, preventing air and water infiltration and contributing to the overall energy efficiency of the renovated structure. Repair and restoration activities also drive the demand for tapes in renovation projects. Strong bonding tapes fix surfaces, repair wall cracks, or reinforce structures. The versatility of tapes allows them to be used on various surfaces and materials, providing an efficient and cost-effective solution for addressing wear and tear in existing structures.

One of the key growth drivers in the APAC building & construction tape market is the region's massive infrastructure development initiatives. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia invest heavily in building transportation networks, including highways, railways, airports, and ports, supporting economic growth and connectivity. These infrastructure projects require a wide range of tapes for applications such as sealing, insulation, surface protection, and safety marking, driving significant demand for building & construction tapes.

The APAC building & construction tape market presents vast opportunities driven by infrastructure development, residential construction, commercial real estate, and industrial growth. Tapes support the region's economic development, urbanization, and sustainable construction efforts. With the continued focus on quality, efficiency, and innovation, the demand for tapes in the APAC region is expected to remain strong. It provides lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers to flourish in the years ahead.

The Offline Building & Construction Tape Market to Reach $6,518.60 Million by 2029

The offline sales channel segment remains a significant driver of demand for the global building & construction tape market, providing customers with convenient access to a wide range of products, personalized service, and opportunities for brand engagement. While e-commerce continues to grow in importance, offline channels play a vital role in serving the diverse needs of customers and driving overall market growth. Manufacturers and retailers must continue to invest in both online and offline channels to maximize their reach and meet customers' evolving demands in the building & construction industry.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Shurtape Technologies, a prominent manufacturer of pressure-sensitive tapes, has announced its acquisition of Syntac Coated Products, a specialist in designing and producing specialty adhesive-coated products. This fifth-generation family-owned global enterprise, established in 2001, provides tape solutions across a diverse range of industries, including packaging, building & construction, DIY, HVAC, industrial, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), arts and entertainment, and transportation sectors. Syntac specializes in creating high-performance industrial adhesive and tape products for automotive, medical, construction, graphic arts, sound control, and assembly applications.

The combined entities will offer an extensive product portfolio comprising cloth and duct, masking and paper, packaging, foil, film, double-coated, and transfer tapes by joining forces. Additionally, they will provide packaging dispensers and equipment for automated and manual case-sealing applications. This strategic partnership reinforces their commitment to delivering innovative tape solutions across various industries.

The Building and Construction Tapes Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the building and construction tapes market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the building and construction tapes market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the building and construction tapes market size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the building and construction tapes market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of building and construction tapes market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the building and construction tapes market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the building and construction tapes market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/building-and-construction-tapes-market

Post-Purchase Benefit????????????????????????

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

Key Company Profiles

3M

IPG

Nitto Denko

Scapa

Tesa Tapes

Advance Tapes International

Arkema

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Berkshire Hathaway

Berry Global Group

Boyd

Carolina Tape & Supply

DULUX

DuPont

Echo Engineering & Production Supplies

H.B. Fuller

illbruck

K+K Klebetechnik

LINTEC

Lohmann

PPM Industries

SABA

Saint-Gobain

Shurtape Technologies

Sika

Stanley Black & Decker

Tenacious Tapes

ubis

USG

XFasten

Market Segmentation

Type

Adhesive

Non-adhesive

Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Foam

Metal Foil

Other Material

Product

Double Sided Tape

Masking Tape

Duct Tapes

Other Tapes

Function

Sealing

Bonding

Insulation

Safety Marking

Sound Proofing

Other Functions

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

APAC

China



India



Indonesia



Japan



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



The Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



The Rest of Europe

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa



Turkey



The Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:????

How big is the building and construction tapes market?

What is the growth rate of the global building and construction tapes market?

Which region dominates the global building and construction tapes market share?

What are the significant trends in the building and construction tapes market?

Who are the key players in the global building and construction tapes market?

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/building-and-construction-tapes-market

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:????????

Drilling Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

Polysilicon Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Polyurethane Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Why Arizton??????????????????

100%?Customer Satisfaction?????????????????

24x7?availability - we are always there when you need us?????????????????

200+?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report?????????????????

80%?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry?????????????????

100%?more data and analysis?????????????????

1500+?reports published till date??????????????????

About Us:??????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.????????????????????????????????????????????????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Contact Us???????????????????????????????????????????????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040??????????????????????????????????????????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707?????????????????????????????????????????????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com???????????????????????????????????????????????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us??????????????????????????????????????????????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog??????????????????????????????????????????????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373231/BUILDING_AND_CONSTRUCTION_TAPES_MARKET_PRNEWSWIRE.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asia-pacific-emerges-as-key-growth-hub-for-building-and-construction-tapes-industry-the-market-to-hit-8-16-billion-by-2029---arizton-302101240.html