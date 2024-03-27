Egle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on advancing the next generation of regulatory T cell-focused therapies for oncology and auto-immunity, announced today the appointment of Monica Gostissa, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer and Reno Winter, PhD, as Chief Technical Officer.

"I am delighted to welcome Monica and Reno. They both bring an outstanding leadership to progress Egle towards a rich proprietary pipeline and the development of our therapeutic assets," said Vincent Brichard, MD, PhD, Egle's Interim CEO and Board member.

"I'm excited to join Egle Therapeutics to help develop novel immunotherapies targeting T regulatory cells for oncology and autoimmune diseases. I have been deeply impressed by the commitment of Egle's staff, scientists, management, Board of Directors and Investors to advancing its groundbreaking science. With all developments accomplished so far, and together with the talented people we have, I am confident that we will deliver highly successful and much needed therapeutic options for patients in the years ahead," said Monica Gostissa, CSO at Egle Therapeutics. As CSO, Dr. Gostissa will be responsible for all research, early development and translational activities.

"I am happy to be part of Egle Therapeutics' leadership team to contribute my expertise in CMC and beyond to the company's mission. I am truly enthusiastic about turning bold ideas into life-changing treatments, to innovate, and support creating new therapies. Excited for the journey ahead, I am ready to collaborate with a team that shares a common vision of making a significant impact on patients' lives," said Reno Winter, CTO at Egle Therapeutics. As CTO, Dr. Winter will be responsible for all manufacturing activities.

Dr. Gostissa has led preclinical programs at small and large biotech companies, focusing on how to best translate scientific insights into innovative cancer therapeutics. Most recently, she was Vice President of Preclinical Sciences at Jounce Therapeutics, where she contributed to establish the company's scientific strategy and to oversee a broad preclinical portfolio of immuno-modulatory antibodies.

During her time at Jounce, Dr. Gostissa led efforts that enabled two IND applications, was involved in a successful outlicensing deal, and established and grew effective multi-disciplinary teams. Before starting her career in biotech, Dr. Gostissa spent many years in academic research, where she acquired a deep knowledge in cell biology, oncology and tumor immunology. Dr. Gostissa obtained her PhD in molecular genetics from the International School for Advanced Studies in Trieste, Italy, and completed post-doctoral studies at Boston Children's Hospital/Harvard Medical School. She co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed publications and was the recipient of several awards, including a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Special Fellow Award and a V Foundation Scholar Award.

Dr. Winter provides more than 10 years of experience in operationally leading and managing analytical process development and external manufacturing activities. His expertise ranges from cell bank generation to drug substance and drug product manufacturing and supply.

Dr. Winter joined Egle Therapeutics in 2023, and assumes responsibility for the design, the establishment, and management of the manufacturing and supply strategy, as well as for the implementation of internal requirements and procedures to comply with applicable quality-related regulations and guidelines.

Previously, Dr. Winter worked as Head of CMC for a clinical-stage biotech company in Germany and as CMC Lead for Baxter/Shire PLC in Austria on numerous Investigational New Drug programs. In his past roles, he headed different teams to deliver and master all clinical trial-enabling CMC activities and actively contributed to numerous clinical trial applications and patents.

Dr. Winter is a trained biochemist and received his PhD in Natural Sciences from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Germany.

About Egle Therapeutics SAS (Egle)

Egle Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies targeting suppressive regulatory T cells. Egle is leveraging a proprietary discovery platform to unveil novel Treg specific targets and to develop innovative Treg-focused drug candidates for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Egle ambition to advance toward the clinic its most advanced drug candidates, EGL-001 (a Treg-selective anti-CTLA4-IL-2m) and EGL-003 (non-targeted IL-2 Treg engager), which are currently developed in IND-enabling studies.

