SOITEC: Changes to the Soitec Board of Directors

Bernin (Grenoble), France - 27 March 2024 - At its meeting today, the Soitec Board of Directors took note of Eric Meurice's decision not to seek renewal of his mandate as Director at the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 23 July 2024. At that date, Eric Meurice will step down as a Director and as Chairman of the Board. He will take on the role of strategic advisory to the Chief Executive Officer for a period of one year.

All members of the Board expressed their gratitude to Eric Meurice for his unfailing commitment to Soitec over the past six years and for his major contribution to the work of the Board, which has enabled Soitec to create value for all its stakeholders. Eric Meurice will continue in office until 23 July 2024 and will ensure a smooth handover to his successor.

In accordance with the established succession plan, the Board of Directors took the following unanimous decisions, on the recommendation of the Compensation and Nominations Committee:

Christophe Gégout, currently independent Referent Director, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and member of the Strategic and ESG Committees, will replace Eric Meurice as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Strategic Committee for a transitional period, effective from the close of the Annual General Meeting.

Christophe Gégout will be replaced as Referent Director by Delphine Segura-Vaylet, who serves as an independent Director, Chair of the Compensation and Nominations Committee and as a member of the Strategic Committee since 2022. Christophe Gégout will continue in his role as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, the ESG Committee and the Strategic Committee.

A process has been initiated to recruit a new Director, in order to further strengthen the skills and expertise of the Board of Directors.





The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting the re-election of Françoise Chombar, Satoshi Onishi and Shuo Zhang as Directors for a three-year term. Shuo Zhang, independent director, member of the Audit and Risk Committee and member of the Strategic Committee, will take on the role of Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee1 in replacement of Christophe Gégout.

The Board of Directors will proceed with a confirmatory vote immediately following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 23 July 2024, ensuring that the Board will have all necessary powers to carry out its role of defining the Soitec Group's strategy and overseeing its implementation.

Eric Meurice, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec: "Soitec is a global semiconductor industry leader, and I am proud to have been part of it for the past six years. I would like to express my full support and confidence in Christophe Gégout and Pierre Barnabé as they take Soitec into the next chapter. Soitec has many strengths, with an expanding portfolio of technologies and products that will enable it to continue its growth and strengthen its leadership. I look forward to continuing to support Soitec on strategic issues over the coming year."

Pierre Barnabé, Chief Executive of Soitec: "I would like to offer Eric Meurice my warmest thanks for his decisive contribution to Soitec's development in recent years. Since 2018, his support has been critical in continuing the Group's growth. I am delighted that Christophe Gégout will become interim Chairman of Soitec and that I will be able to draw on his experience and vision."

Christophe Gégout, Referent Director of Soitec: "I am delighted that the Board of Directors has unanimously decided to propose the re-election of Françoise Chombar, Satoshi Onishi and Shuo Zhang as Directors at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. I am very proud to continue to contribute to Soitec's development, and I would like to thank Eric Meurice for the close collaboration and many interactions we have had since he joined the Board. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Pierre Barnabé on Soitec's strategy."

Biographies

Since 2020, Christophe Gégout has been Managing Director and founding partner of Yotta Capital Partners, an investment platform focused on the industry of the future and the transition to a low-carbon economy. He was previously Investment Director at Meridiam and served as Chief Financial Officer at France's Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) from 2009 to 2015, before becoming its Deputy Managing Director (until 2018). Between from 2001 and 2009, he served in various positions at the Economy and Finance Ministry, including as an adviser to Finance Minister Christine Lagarde. He sits on the Board of Neoen (SBF120) and is a graduate of the École Polytechnique, Sciences Po Paris and ENSAE (National School of Statistics and Economic Administration).

Delphine Segura-Vaylet has been an independent Director since July 2022; she is a member of the Strategic Committee and Chairwoman of the Compensation and Nominations Committee. She brings to the Board her more than 25 years' experience as Director of Human Resources for major international industrial groups, as well as her expertise in corporate governance and the facilitation of stakeholder dialogue.

Françoise Chombar, an independent Director since July 2019 and a member of the Strategic Committee and the ESG Committee, will be proposed for a third term. A Belgian national, Françoise Chombar brings to the Board her experience of the semiconductor and automotive industries, while actively contributing to the Group's ESG strategy.

Satoshi Onishi, a non-independent Director and member of the Strategic Committee since July 2015, will be proposed for a fourth term. A Japanese national, Satoshi Onishi serves as Managing Director of the Special Functional Products Department of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd and brings to the Board an in-depth knowledge of the markets in which the Group operates.

Shuo Zhang, an independent Director since July 2019 and a member of the Strategic Committee, the Audit and Risk Committee and the Compensation and Nominations Committee, will be proposed for a third term. A U.S. national, Shuo Zhang has over 25 years' international experience in corporate management and strategic business development in semiconductors, as well as a deep understanding of U.S. and China issues in the sector.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1.09 billion euros in fiscal 2022-2023. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: mobile communications, automotive and industry, and smart devices. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,100 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiC and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/and follow us on X : @Soitec_Official

1 subject to the renewal of her term of office as Director by the next General Meeting of Shareholders

