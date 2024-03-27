Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 27-March-2024 / 18:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub- Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a City and country of registered office (if qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, applicable): 1990 and any regulations made thereunder Dublin, Ireland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: CAPREIT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: March 27, 2024 6. Date on which issuer notified: March 27, 2024 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 12% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting % of voting rights through Total number rights attached financial Total of of voting to shares (total instruments both in % rights of of 9.A) (9.A + issuervii (total of 9.B) 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 11.3% N/A 11.3% 59,825,231 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 13.8% N/A 13.8% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Ordinary 59,825,231 11.3% SUBTOTAL A 59,825,231 11.3% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ instrument datex Conversion Period exercised/converted. xi % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial Expiration date Number of voting rights instrument x Conversion cash settlementxii % of voting Period xi rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both if if it equals or is instruments if it equals it equals or is higher than the or is higher than the higher than the Namexv notifiable notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust 11.3% N/A 11.3% authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

Done at Dublin, Ireland on March 27, 2024.

