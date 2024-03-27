Anzeige
27.03.2024
GlobeNewswire
27.03.2024 | 19:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Volvo AB in connection with the extraordinary dividend

In connection with the extraordinary dividend in Volvo AB, all warrants with
Volvo share (VOLVB) as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will
be effective as from March 28, 2024. 



Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 



Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1208024
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
