AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to "a-" (Excellent) from "bbb+" (Good) of Generali France S.A. (Generali France) (France), an intermediate non-operating holding company. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

The Long-Term ICR was placed under review with positive implications on 18 January 2024, following the release of the updated Best's Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM). The rating has been removed from under review with positive implications as AM Best has completed its analysis of Generali France under the updated BCRM.

The upgrade of the Long-Term ICR reflects AM Best's opinion that the rating fundamentals of Generali France, as analysed under the updated BCRM, are supportive of the revised Long-Term ICR. AM Best considers Generali France to be part of a Collective Capital Management Group leading to a two-notch difference between the holding company and the rated operating entities of the group.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327503908/en/

Contacts:

Jose Berenguer, CFA

Associate Director

+31 20 308 54 29

jose.berenguer@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Dr. Angela Yeo

Senior Director, Analytics

+31 20 308 5421

angela.yeo@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com