NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of name and ticker code for Novozymes (97/24)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Novozymes A/S (Novozymes) held on March 4, 2024 approved a secondary name of the company Novonesis A/S. As a consequence of the name change, Novozymes has changed its stock exchange ticker to NSIS B with an effect from the start of trading on March 6, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options, regular and gross return futures in Novozymes (NZYMB). Old Symbol New Symbol NZYMB NSISB The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1208027