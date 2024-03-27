Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024
WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
27.03.24
20:01 Uhr
54,60 Euro
-0,56
-1,02 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,3454,6820:23
54,3654,5620:23
GlobeNewswire
27.03.2024 | 19:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of name and ticker code for Novozymes (97/24)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Novozymes A/S (Novozymes) held on
March 4, 2024 approved a secondary name of the company Novonesis A/S. As a
consequence of the name change, Novozymes has changed its stock exchange ticker
to NSIS B with an effect from the start of trading on March 6, 2024. 



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options, regular and
gross return futures in Novozymes (NZYMB). 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol



                NZYMB                   NSISB





The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1208027
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
